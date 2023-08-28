Terminal Operators Back Oyetola To Harness Blue Economy Potentials





Terminal operators at the nation’s seaports have vowed to fully support the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to harness the trillion dollar potentials of the maritime sector.

The operators under the aegis of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), said Oyetola’s pedigree in the private sector and in public service stand him in good stead to lead the efforts of harnessing Nigeria’s blue economy.

Chairman of STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, in a statement issued by the association, also congratulated the former Osun State Governor on his appointment and swearing-in as Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

“We are particularly happy with the appointment of His Excellency Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy. Given his rich pedigree in governance and public service, hard work and unflinching commitment to excellence, we are confident that he will reposition the Nigerian maritime…





Source: Leadership Newspaper