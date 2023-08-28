Tinubu Calls For Justice Reform To Eradicate Poverty, Promote Investment





President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will not sustain failed economic theory that sees to the wastage of 90% of its scarce revenue in the servicing of external debts in the midst of many development challenges facing the country.

The President made the statement on Sunday in Abuja while declaring open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While energising the gathering of 16,190 lawyers in attendance with an extemporaneous speech, President Tinubu, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the prosperity Nigerians require will only occur once poverty is banished from the society with the focused cooperation of Nigeria’s private sector leaders, many of whom were present at the opening ceremony.

“Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper