Tinubu’s Academic Records Confusing, Atiku Alleges





Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has said all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused over President Bola Tinubu’s academic record.

Atiku, in a tweet parodying Tinubu’s educational feat, said the president, in 1999, listed his primary and secondary schools, but was silent on them in 2023.

He said it was curious that, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University.

Atiku recently petitioned a court in the United States to make Chicago State University unveil Tinubu’s academic record.

The PDP candidate is also challenging Tinubu’s electoral victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The PDP candidate urged Nigerians to ask Tinubu how he attained this feat so that “we can learn from his ingenuity.”

Atiku, in his tweet said, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper