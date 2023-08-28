Underperformance Won’t Be Tolerated, Tinubu Warns Ministers





At the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, President Bola Tinubu charged ministers to look beyond titles and offices and stay focused on the day-to-day task of their individual and collective contributions to the transformation of the economy for the upliftment of Nigerian households.

Held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, the President told the new ministers that the hopes and aspirations of 200 million Nigerians are rested on their daily actions and that he will relentlessly provide the focused leadership required to stop failure in its tracks so that sustainable progress can be achieved.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country. There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper