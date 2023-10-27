Shipping Coys Caution Union Over Plot To Shut Down Port Operations Monday





Members of the Association of Shipping Lines Agents (SAN) have cautioned the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), against shutting down port operations, on Monday.

In a press statement, on Friday, the association advised the union to shelve its planned protest, saying shutting the seaports can not be in the interest of the nation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the MWUN had threatened to shutdown the nation’s seaports and terminals on Monday, October 30, 2023, if the salaries and allowances of it’s members are not reviewed.

The union had issued a 7-day ultimatum to all foreign and multinational shipping companies operating in Nigeria, to review the entitlement of its members or face the consequence of shutting down their operations.

However, the Chairman of SAN, Boma Alabi, noted with concern the announcement by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria of their intention to commence strike action by October 30, 2023.

The SAN Chair said the shipping companies have repeatedly reminded the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper