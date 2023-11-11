Wolves vs Tottenham: Postecoglu Suffer Back To Back Defeat





Ange Postecoglu has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in the premier league this season.

Two goals in stoppage time sealed a dramatic victory for Wolves over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Mario Lemina scored in the seventh minute of additional time at Molineux, sliding the ball into the far side of the net after an expertly timed pass by Pablo Sarabia.

Sarabia had levelled six minutes earlier with a sublime finish, volleying home after flicking the ball to himself in the air.

Spurs’ 10-game unbeaten start to the season was cut short by their chaotic 4-1 defeat by Chelsea on Monday, but they issued an immediate response on Saturday as Brennan Johnson tapped home after latching on to a Pedro Porro pass.

Tottenham’s impression was momentary, however, and Wolves quickly grew into the game with energetic pressing in the final third, albeit lacking any real cutting edge in front of goal.

Wolves failed to convert numerous chances, with Hwang Hee-chan and Sasa Kaladjzic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper