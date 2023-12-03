Agency Offers Free HIV/AIDS Tests In Bauchi





As part of activities to mark this year’s World AIDS Day, the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS Tuberculosis Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) with support from Breakthrough Action Nigeria has screened over 500 residents of Bununu, Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State on HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Our correspondent reports that the beneficiaries were also screened for ailments such as Hepatitis and Malaria for timely medication for patients to control spread of the diseases among people.

Addressing beneficiaries yesterday at Bununu Primary Healthcare Centre, the executive chairman of BACATMA, Dr Sani Muhammad Dambam, said the exercise is aimed at reducing the burden of preventable communicable diseases in the state.

According to him, through various strategies coupled with support from world donors, Bauchi State is on course to achieving a free HIV/AIDS status nearly two decades after a national survey indicated that the state accounts for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper