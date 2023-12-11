Criticism Of Military Over Kaduna Bombing Incident ‘Malicious’ — North-East Elders





The North-East Elders for Restoration and Development have described as malicious and insensitive insinuations that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria was complicit in the recent death of some residents of Tudun Biri village of Kaduna State.

Following the accidental incident, some individuals and groups came up with insinuations that the incident had an ethno-religious undertone.

Reacting to the insinuations, North-East Elders for Restoration and Development in a press release on Sunday said it was unfortunate that ethno-religious sentiments were being used to blackmail the military, which has sacrificially stood for the peace and stability of the country.

The Elders through their President, Mallam Buba Tanko, and Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, said those that were raising the allegations should have studied the antecedent of the present leadership of the military, especially the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa.

According to the Elders, “It is unfortunate that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper