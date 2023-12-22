NB’s Shareholders Approve Acquisition Of Distell Nigeria





Shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc have approved the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited (Distell Nigeria) and the import business of Heineken Beverages (Holdings) Limited (Heineken Beverages).

The approval was given at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Lagos. With this development, the Board will proceed to conclude the transaction that will give Nigerian Breweries Plc the majority stake in Distell Nigeria and the exclusive right to import, market, and distribute in Nigeria, Heineken Beverages’ wines, spirits, and ciders brands from South Africa, including the right to produce any of the imported brands locally.

Speaking during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the Board chairman, Asue Ighodalo, explained that the acquisition aligns with the company’s vision to become a Total Beverage Company, by adding wines and spirits to the product portfolio to cater to its diverse consumer needs.

Source: Leadership Newspaper