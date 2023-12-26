Nigeria’s Problems Won’t Be Resolved By Palliatives





Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, from the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to self-examination and repentance for the nation to experience significant transformations.

He advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to anchor his Renewed Hope agenda on a sturdy foundation of faith and hope, aiming for the restoration of Nigeria’s former glory.

In his Christmas message titled “Time to Reclaim Nigeria’s Greatness,” the outspoken clergyman cautioned that Nigeria’s deep-seated and structural problems cannot be remedied by mere palliatives.

Kukah explained the nuanced differences between happiness and joy, highlighting happiness as spontaneous and momentary, while joy embodies depth, reflection, solemnity, and an inability to be fully expressed in words.

Noting the gravity of the moment, Bishop Kukah directed attention to President Tinubu’s ascent to power after years of advocacy for a transformed Nigeria. He stressed the need for the President to steer the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper