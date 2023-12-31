Edo 2024: PDP Must Choose Right Candidate To Avoid Rivers Debacle, Says Emiohe





As aspirants for the Edo 2024 governorship election intensify their consultations to secure their party’s tickets, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Chief Mathew Emiohe, has warned against repeating the political debacle between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his “godson” Governor Siminalayi Fubara. He urges the party to choose its candidate carefully and avoid imposing anyone.

Emiohe also denies any involvement in a meeting with the governor where Asue Ighodalo was discussed as a potential party candidate. He further advises the governor against making the mistake of fielding a “stranger” or unpopular candidate if the party aims to win the 2024 election.

The Itohan of Esanland, while drumming up support for Barrister Anslem Ojezua’s candidacy, claims to have reliable information that Governor Obaseki encouraged Ojezua to enter the race. He acknowledges Obaseki’s right to support any candidate but emphasizes the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper