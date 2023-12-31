Zamfara Gov Signs N426bn 2024 Budget, Prioritizes Development





Governor Dauda Lawal has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, totalling N426 billion, named the ‘Budget of Rescue’, into law.

The bill, approved by the Zamfara State House of Assembly, prioritises key sectors like security, education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure, and aims to address the state’s challenges and improve the lives of its citizens.

A statement from Governor Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Saturday, said the 2024 budget allocates N118,358,079,515.00 (27%) for recurrent expenditure and N308,205,591,485.00 (73%) for capital expenditure.

This budget aims to stimulate domestic and foreign investments, enhance productivity, and improve the business environment within Zamfara State, it added.

“The 2024 budget signed by Governor Lawal emphasises six key sectors for Zamfara State’s development: security, education, agriculture, health, infrastructure, and others,” the statement said.

Breaking down the allocation, it detailed funds allotted to various…





Source: Leadership Newspaper