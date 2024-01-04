We’re Restructuring, Not Quitting Nigeria, Says Syringe Firm





Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Ltd (JSM) has debunked claims suggesting a shutdown of its operations in the country, saying the company was merely restructuring.

The Managing Director of VKS Group of Companies, Onur Kumral, said this in a statement on Wednesday night to clarify a previous one which claimed that the company, which is in Onna, Akwa Ibom State, was shutting down its operations because of Nigeria’s harsh economic environment.

Kumral, representing JSM’s investors, addressed apprehensions, assuring customers of the company’s continuous presence and commitment to maintaining its position as a premier producer of high-quality syringes in Nigeria.

Noting the challenges faced by JSM, Kumral explained that despite its inauguration in 2017 and the company’s leading position in the market, management has struggled to meet expected targets. Consequently, the investors have opted to restructure and reorganise the management team and production structures to ensure enhanced…





Source: Leadership Newspaper