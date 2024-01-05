Investors Boost Nigerian Bourse, Market Up 2.11% To N43.59trn





Investors’ net worth on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) further appreciated by N899 billion or 2.11 per cent, concluding trading for the week on a positive note.

The market capitalisation closed at N43.593 trillion compared to N42.694 trillion recorded on Thursday. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 2.11 per cent or 1,644 points, settling at 79,664.66 from the previous session’s 78,020.54.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return increased by 6.54 per cent, with investors trading 892.68 million shares valued at N14.33 billion in 13,019 deals.

The market breadth showed a positive trend owing to investors’ interest in shares like Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, and Zenith Bank.

On the activity chart, Fidelity Bank led in volume, exchanging 92.668 million shares valued at N1.31 billion, followed by Transcorp with 75.430 million shares worth N954.95 million. Sterling Nigeria traded 71.553 million shares valued at N399.96 million, while FCMB dealt 56.850 million shares…





Source: Leadership Newspaper