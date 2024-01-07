2024 Edo Guber: Ordia, Marcus Step Down For Ighodalo





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Special Committee in Edo Central senatorial district has adjourned the screening of governorship aspirants from the zone, initially scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The decision was reached during the committee’s meeting, which took place on Saturday at the Igueben residence of a national leader of the PDP, High Chief Tom Ikimi.

Among the aspirants present at the meeting were Barrister Anselm Ojiezua, Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon. John Yakubu, Ambassador Martins Uhomoibhi, and Barrister Asue Ighodalo.

In a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Amb. Tony Okonigene, he said High Chief Tom Ikimi, the chairman of the Special Committee, expressed his appreciation to the aspirants for their dedication to the party and the Esan people.

He also read a letter from one of the aspirants, Right Hon. Marcus Onobun, who informed the committee that he had decided to suspend his aspiration and support Barrister Asue Ighodalo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper