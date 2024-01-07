I ‘ll Say Yes If Wizkid Asks Me Out — Bobrisky





Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has said that he will answer in the affirmative if his ‘crush’ and Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid, asks him out.

Bobrisky disclosed this when a skitmaker, Bae U Barbi, asked about his celebrity crush during a recent podcast interview.

He said, “Everybody knows the celebrity I have a crush on, Wizkid.

“If he asks me out, I would say yes. He should not ask me out, just hook up. I am down.”

Bobrisky, who was also asked about his first kiss, said his first kiss happened at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“My first kiss happened in school, University of Lagos, in my hostel. My roommate, year one. French kiss. His name is Paul. It’s a guy,” Bobrisky confessed.





Source: Leadership Newspaper