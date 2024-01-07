NNPCL Gives Free N200K Fuel To Lady Who Cooks Lunch For Husband At 4.50am





The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has gifted a female Twitter user, Deborah Loveth (@_Debbie_OA), a free premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, worth N200,000.00.

The story of Deborah, married to Abiola Adebisi, had gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) when on Thursday she posted that she wakes up at 4:50am to make her husband’s lunch ahead of his departure for work.

The post which garnered about 21 million views has stirred up debate about household responsibility.

She wrote: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”

While some social media users criticised her for, according to them, being insecure, others praised for being a dutiful housewife.

LEADERSHIP reports that a group of X users who were impressed by Deborah’s dedication have so far contributed over N2m to support her and her husband.

Also,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper