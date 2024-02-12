‘Flights Resumption To Boost Commercial Activities In Kebbi’





The special adviser to Kebbi State governor on Infrastructure, Abubakar Gari Malam, has said the resumption of commercial flights to the state capital would in no small measure improve the economic activities of the people.

The Adviser was speaking to journalists yesterday at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi shortly after the flight carrying 69 passengers touched down, the first after such activities were suspended several years ago.

Abubakar Malam said Kebbi State is blessed with agricultural resources as well as tourist attraction spots besides the rich cultural festivals of which with the resumption of flights interested tourists and investors would easily fly in and out for their businesses thereby boosting economic activities of locals.

He said the resumption of the flights was also beneficial to the people of the state in terms of security and expenses because passengers initially coming from Lagos and Abuja would have to land in Sokoto and drive to…







Source: Leadership Newspaper