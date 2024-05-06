EBlack Seeks Code Of Ethics In Music Production, Artistic Expression





In a thought-provoking discussion, EBlack, popularly known as Mr Onpoint, has delved into a crucial aspect of the music industry that often resides in the shadows—the significance of ethics in shaping the conduct of all stakeholders in the production process.

In an interview with journalists, EBlack underscored the paramount role that ethical considerations play in maintaining integrity, fairness, and accountability within the dynamic realm of the music industry.

EBlack spoke on the multifaceted nature of ethical considerations that permeate every stage of music production. From the initial creation of a composition to its promotion and distribution, the artiste stressed the far-reaching impact that ethical choices can have on the industry’s reputation and the well-being of its participants.

The conversation also took a closer look at the ethical dilemmas artists often encounter, exploring the balance between creative expression and responsible content. EBlack shared insights…





Source: Leadership Newspaper