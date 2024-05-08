Federal Gov’t Pledges To Complete Abuja-Kano Highway In Record Time





The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has expressed the commitment of Federal Government to the completion of the Abuja- Kaduna-Katsina-Kano Federal Highway within a record time.

Umahi gave the assurance when he received the Governor of Kaduna State, Senayor Uba Sani in his office on Tuesday.

Umahi, in statement by his Special Adviser Media Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji said he had the directive of President Bola Tinubu to present a programme that could see to the completion of the project within the next one year.

He assured the Governor that the project, which was inherited from the past administration would be restarted in three sections as soon as possible.

“We are going to have the first section of 38 kilometers by 2, (which is 76 kilometers,) done by Dangote Group of Companies on Tax Credit and it’s going to use concrete to do it.

“We will allow the next 82 kilometers for Julius Berger to handle. And then the last 20 kilometers by 2, (which is 40 kilometers) for BUA to handle,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper