‘It’s More Of Comedy Than Anything’, Simi Breaks Silence, Hits Back At Brymo, Samklef





Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known by her stage name as Simi, has finally responded to flirtatious comments about her made by fellow artists Brymo and Samklef.

Speaking with Angela Yee in a recent interview, Simi expressed confusion over the intentions behind the duo’s comments, dismissing them as comedic rather than serious.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Brymo sparked controversy last year after admitting that he had demanded sex from Simi before agreeing to collaborate with her for a project while she was unmarried. When Simi rejected his proposition, Brymo declined to work with her.

Similarly, music producer-turned-blogger Samklef recently admitted that he had been in love with Simi during their early days as struggling artists but refrained from pursuing a relationship to avoid mixing business with pleasure.

It can also be recalled that on both occasions, Simi’s husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, had protested against what he viewed as disrespect for his wife…





Source: Leadership Newspaper