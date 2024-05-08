JUST-IN: 2 Weeks After Overseas Trip, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria





President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital, after spending two weeks abroad.

The President arrived back at the Presidential Villa in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Nigerian leader had travelled to the Netherlands on April 23 for a summit on economic growth.

After the three-day event, he proceeded to Saudi Arabia, where he joined other leaders from around the globe for the World Economic Summit (WEF).

The Nigerian leader did not immediately return to Nigeria after the event, spending more days abroad.

No official reason was given for the extended stay that has aroused speculations from some Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported on Tuesday that President Tinubu was due in Nigeria this Wednesday, according to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.





Source: Leadership Newspaper