PoS Agents Decry CAC’s Registration Order, Say Customers To Pay More





Some Point of Sale (PoS) agents in the FCT have frowned at the new directive of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for them to register with the commission.

The CAC had on Monday issued a two-month registration deadline to PoS operators to register their agents, merchants, and individuals with the Commission in line with legal requirements and the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The agents, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, said the registration, which would require payment of fees, would impact on transaction cost to be bored by customers.

A PoS, Kofi Kolawole, said the registration order would deplete the profits in their business.

Kolawole said the registration would also discourage people from embracing the business.

“I know that this registration when actualised by our operators will increase the amount they charge us.

“This means that the cost we charge on each transaction will increase, so our customers will bear the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper