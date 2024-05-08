USAID, Coca-Cola Foundation, TechnoServe To Launch $4m Plastic Solutions In Nigeria





The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Foundation and TechnoServe Nigeria, is set to launch the Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity (NPSA).

The impactful initiative, funded equally by Coca-Cola and USAID with a combined investment of $4 million, tackles the critical challenge of plastic waste management in Nigeria through innovative recycling solutions.

Plastic pollution has become a pressing environmental concern globally, and Nigeria is no exception.

With an estimated 2.5 million metric tons of plastic waste generated annually, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to mitigate its impact on the environment and public health.

The primary objective of the NPSA was to recover approximately 49,000 metric tons of plastic waste in Nigeria while upscaling the collection capacity of over 24 aggregators and 9,500 collectors.

In addition, the program aims to create over 10,000 green jobs, driving circularity in plastic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper