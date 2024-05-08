Varsity Don Seeks Equivalent Of President, Governors’ Salary For Judges





Federal and sub-governments have been urged to increase the remuneration of judges and others presiding over lower courts to be at par with those of the president, governors, and others holding top elective positions.

The provost, College of Law at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Prof. Tunde Yebisi, who gave the suggestion also said that Nigeria may not develop democratically if serving judges are not exempted from presiding over election matters in the country.

Yebisi spoke yesterday at the 13th Aare Afe Babalola public lecture, instituted by the Ado-Ekiti branch of the association, in honour of legal icon, Afe Babalola (SAN).

The professor of law in the lecture, titled, “The Judiciary, Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow”, suggested that such the advocated remuneration should be a continuous charge on the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and disbursed, payable directly from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The university don counselled that services of retired judges, or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper