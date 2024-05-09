11 Injured As Plane Skids Off Runway In Senegal





A Boeing 737/300 aircraft carrying 78 passengers skidded off the runway during takeoff from Senegal’s Blaise Diagne International Airport early Thursday morning, leaving 11 people injured.

The development led to the shutting down of the airport for almost 12 hours.

The aircraft, an Air Senegal flight chartered by TransAir, was en route Bamako, the capital of Mali, when the incident occurred around 1:00am (0100 GMT).

According to LAS, the management consortium that includes Turkish group Limak, the publicly owned airport operator AIBD, and Summa, another Turkish entity, four passengers were seriously injured while six others received medical attention at the airport.

“The jet came off the runway during its takeoff phase,” said LAS in an official statement. “Eleven people were injured, four of them seriously. Six other passengers were taken for medical check-ups inside the airport.”

The airport, located in Diass, 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Dakar, reopened shortly after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper