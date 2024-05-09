CBN’s Cybersecurity Levy Heartless, Unacceptable, Say Northern Groups  





The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has strongly rejected the proposed imposition of 0.5% cybersecurity levy on every electronic transaction in the Nigerian banking system by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing it as extortion.

In a statement by CNG’s National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Charanchi, the group said the levy, which is expected to be effective within the next two weeks, exemplified the Federal Government’s lack of compassion and empathy to the plight of Nigerians in the face of the current economic hardship.

“It is a crass heartlessness that is a sequel to fuel subsidy removal which now made fuel above N1000 per litre and the electricity tariff abrupt soaring that is tantamount to another daily-light extortion in the offing by the government that came to being through democratic processes,” it said.

The CNG described the policy as “totally unacceptable extortion” that is callously being burdened on Nigerians that are already suffering from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper