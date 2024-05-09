Senate Backs Cybersecurity Levy, Says It’s Not Punishment For Nigerians  





The Senate has clarified that the newly introduced 0.5% cybersecurity levy on some banking transactions by the Federal Government was not meant to punish Nigerians as it has numerous exemptions to protect and relieve ordinary citizens, particularly the poor.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar Buba, disclosed this while addressing the controversy surrounding the proposed implementation of the Cybersecurity Levy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, the exemptions include; salary payments, intra-account transfers, loan disbursements and repayments, and other financial transactions.

LEADERSHIP reports that the the levy is provided for in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Senator Buba said the amendments to the Cybercrimes Act were a collaborative effort with the National Assembly’s ICT and Cyber Security Committee. The committee also organised a transparent public hearing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper