JUST-IN: Bandits Wreak Havoc In Zamfara, Kill 30 Farmers, Islamic Cleric





Tragedy struck in Zamfara State as bandits unleashed a wave of violence on some farming communities, claiming the lives of at least 30 farmers, including a respected Islamic cleric.

The attacks occurred in Gidangoga village of Maradun local government area and Bilbis village in Tsafe LGA of the State.

Accori to a news dissemination platform, PRNigeria, the bandits first struck in Maradun LGA, attacking Gidangoga village, where farmers were preparing their lands for the upcoming wet season. Mallam Makwashi Maradun Mai Jan Baki, a renowned Islamic cleric, was brutally killed while working on his farm. He was known for reciting the Quran during Ramadan Tafsir at Maradun First Juma’at Mosque. Tragically, his two children remained missing after the attack.

In the evening, the bandits targeted Bilbis village in Tsafe LGA, leaving 20 innocent civilians dead. Local sources reported that the farmers were attacked while clearing their fields, and the bandits showed no mercy.

Source: Leadership Newspaper