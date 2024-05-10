NIN Enrolment Reaches 107m As NIMC Says Nigerians To Pay For Multipurpose ID Card





The enrolment for the National Identity Number (NIN) has so far reached 107,338,044 as of Friday, May 10, 2024, which reflected 13.2 million increase from 104 million recorded in December 2023.

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, added that the commission’s plans to introduce a general multipurpose NIN card was underway but insisted Nigerians will have to pay for it as it is equipped with features that will help the citizens access government services.

The NIMC boss highlighted the surge in the NIN enrolment, stressing that the commission will expedite action to ensure that all Nigerians were enrolled within record-time.

Coker-Odusote told the reporters that NIMC was working on the harmonisation and integration of data of all the federal government agencies for a seamless operation, adding that the commission was using NIN to harmonise all the SIM cards…





Source: Leadership Newspaper