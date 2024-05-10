Wema Bank Launches CoopHub, Digital Solution For Cooperative Societies





Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first-fully digital bank, ALAT, has officially launched CoopHub, a new digital solution for Cooperative Societies.

The groundbreaking platform was unveiled at the launch ceremony held on Friday, May 10, 2024, to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Bank.

CoopHub, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, is a digital platform designed strategically to transform the way Cooperative Societies operate by providing tailored solutions that bridge the gaps in the traditional framework of Cooperative Societies. The unique platform insulates Cooperative Societies against prevalent struggles like manual recordkeeping, limited access to loans, poor communication, insecurity, and other restrictions, supporting them with the solutions needed to not only mitigate these problems but also operate with the utmost efficiency.

With CoopHub, leaders of Cooperative Societies can manage every aspect of their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper