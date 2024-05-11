AMVCA10: Africa Magic Celebrates 2024 Award Winners





The much-anticipated 10th edition of the annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has come to an end following an exciting and star-studded three-day celebrations.

This year’s edition was held between May 9 to 11, 2024, featuring a series of events, the highlights of which included the Special Night With Icons, Young Filmmakers Day, the Cultural Day Celebration, and the climax – the Awards Night on Saturday.

The events saw the African film and television industry come together to honour outstanding talents and creativity in the industry. From gripping performances to captivating storytelling, the awards truly showcased the best of African cinema.

The awards night was hosted by ace presenter IK Osakioduwa, with notable industry personalities including Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Noah, Kunle Afolayan, Mo Abudu, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O Kanyo and a host of others in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Busola…





Source: Leadership Newspaper