Army Probes Detention Centres After Viral Video Of Detained Soldiers Protesting Poor Feeding In Sokoto





The Nigeria Army (NA) Headquarters has commenced investigation into viral video of soldiers kept in an overcrowded cell and protesting poor feeding at 8 Division detention facility in Sokoto State.

One of the protesting soldiers was shot while protesting the condition of the holding facility.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Sokoto Barracks detention facility incident was unfortunate and an embarrassment to the administrative efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said the COAS has “instituted an appropriate investigation into the incident to determine whether it is an isolated or widespread situation in similar detention facilities.

“While the Service regrets and has gleaned some lessons from the incident, it will, however, not condone the manner the inmates expressed their purported grievance.”

He continued, “Mutiny and conduct prejudicial to Service order are grievous misconducts, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper