Boxing: Wilder Will Fight Anthony Joshua At Wembley – Scott





Deontay Wilder’s long-time trainer, Malik Scott claims the ‘Bronze Bomber’ would agree to fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London.

The former heavyweight world champion hasn’t fought since his shock defeat to Joseph Parker back in December and is desperate to get back in the win column in his upcoming fight with Zhilei Zhang on the 1st of June.

A one-of-a-kind event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place on June1 in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, Wilder— a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn’s prized fighter Joshua — will represent Hearn’s Matchroom.

Another defeat could spell the end of Wilder’s glittering career. However, a huge win in Saudi Arabia could put his name back into the world title mix.

A showdown with the winner of Tyson Fury’s undisputed showdown with Usyk is on the American’s radar, and he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper