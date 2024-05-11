Chelsea Edge Nottingham Forest In 5-goal Thriller





Late goals from Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson lifted Chelsea to a 3-2 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest on Saturday that left the hosts mathematically in danger of relegation.

Mykhailo Mudryk also scored for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, who are seventh in the table with two games remaining. Forest are 17th and three points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, but with a vastly-superior goal difference that should ensure their Premier League survival. Both Forest and Luton have a game remaining.

Chelsea got on the scoreboard in the sixth minute when Cole Palmer sent a through ball to Mudryk, who swept a shot into the far bottom corner.

ESPN reports that strikes from Willy Boly in the 16th minute and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 74th made for a carnival atmosphere at the City Ground.

But Sterling scored the equaliser in the 80th minute and then Jackson silenced the Forest crowd two minutes later when he headed in a cross from skipper Reece James.





Source: Leadership Newspaper