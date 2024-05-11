Chinese Firm To Build $200m Lithium Processing Plant In Nasarawa





President Bola Tinubu has commended the inauguration of Nigeria’s largest lithium processing plant in Lafia, Nasarawa State, hailing it as a clear indication of the country’s attractiveness for foreign investment.

President Tinubu made the remarks on Friday in Abuja during a meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who was accompanied by Mr. Hi Yongwei, Chairman of Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited, and Mr. Zhenhua Pei, Chairman, Canmax Technologies.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Avatar, a Chinese firm, built the lithium processing plant which produces about 4,000 metric tonnes daily while Canmax Technologies, a renowned Chinese firm responsible for over 30% of global battery material production, announced a new investment of $200 million for another lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State.

Welcoming the inauguration of the plant and the announcement of new investment plans, President Tinubu urged the Chinese firms to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper