Countries With The Safest Roads





AUSTRALIA

Australia has some of the safest roads in the world thanks to several measures to manage the more than 19.8 million registered motor vehicles. Australia is known for its well-designed roads and a focus on road safety campaigns and education.

CANADA

Canada places a significant emphasis on road safety, with wide and well-maintained roads and comprehensive traffic laws. In regions with harsh winter conditions, special attention is given to winter road maintenance and safety measures, including snow clearance and salting.

THE UNITED KINGDOM

The UK has a robust road safety program and advanced road infrastructure, leading to a relatively low number of accidents compared to other countries.

NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands boasts well-designed roads and an excellent public transportation system, contributing to its high road safety levels. The country is known for its extensive network of cycle paths and well-planned road systems, promoting safety for all road users.

NORWAY

