Federal Govt To Partner Subnational Bodies For Devt





President Bola Tinubu has said the federal government would continue to partner subnational entities in providing development projects that have direct bearing on the people, just as the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has reiterated commitment to infrastructure and agricultural development.

President Tinubu who was represented by the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bida-Minna 84 kilometer road in Kajakpangi, Niger State, said dualization of Minna-Bida road would ease transportation of goods and services, thereby boosting economic and agricultural activities in the state.

The president said the state’s vast lands would help in boosting agriculture not only in the state but the food security agenda of the federal government.

He added that the country would be self-sufficient in food production during his administration as part of the renewed Hope Agenda, saying road construction would…





Source: Leadership Newspaper