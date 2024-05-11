Gaza: Israel Under Pressure Over Alleged Breach Of International Law





The US government has raised concerns over possible breach of international law by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) in prosecuting the war against Hamas in Gaza using US-supplied weapons.

The US State Department in a report submitted to Congress on Friday, noted that it was “reasonable to assess” that those arms have been used in ways “inconsistent” with Israel’s obligations.

It, however, noted that the US did not have complete information in its assessment and that shipments could continue.

Israel is one of the seven countries where the White House ordered a review into how they have used US-supplied arms since the start of last year.

Although the report was a clear condemnation of some Israeli operations in Gaza, it stopped short of definitively saying that the Israel’s IDF campaign had breached international law.

Israel had had to confront an “extraordinary military challenge” fighting Hamas in Gaza, it said.

The report said further that assurances it had received from Israel…





Source: Leadership Newspaper