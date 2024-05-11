Gov Mbah Places N10m Bounty On Killers Of 2 Policemen In Enugu





Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has placed a N10 million bounty on the heads of the killers of two policemen in the state.

The slain policemen were suspected to have been attacked alongside their colleagues by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), known as the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Governor Mbah said the state would go after the culprits with every resource at its disposal to bring them to book.

He made the pledge while briefing newsmen after a State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, which also had in attendance, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu; State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brigadier General Murtala Abu; and the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Peter Ogar, among others.

Mbah said available security information pointed to men of the ESN who came in several SUVs for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper