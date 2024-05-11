JUST-IN: Xejet Aircraft Skids Off Runway In Lagos





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut the runway 18L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, after an aircraft belonging to Xejet Airline skidded off on the runway into the grass verge on Saturday.

This is coming less than one month after another aircraft belonging to Dana Airline skidded off runway at the same airport.

It was gathered that about 53 persons were onboard the aircraft coming from Abuja when the runway excursion happened at about 11:29am after the aircraft landed on the runway.

According to information made available to LEADERSHIP, fire and rescue officers on ground helped in the evacuation of the passengers.

A statement from FAAN read, “XEJET airlines Aircraft on landing at runway18L skidded off the runway into the grass verge by B5. The Aircraft details are 5NBZZ. Fire and rescue officers are on ground to help in evacuation of the passengers. At the moment Runway 18L is closed to traffic.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau…





Source: Leadership Newspaper