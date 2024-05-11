Land Allocation: FCTA Meeting With Apo Traders Ends In Confusion





The meeting between Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Apo traders to resolve the protracted agitation by the Traders Association (ATAS) for the allocation of land for its permanent site ended in confusion yesterday.

The meeting which was convened at the instance of the coordinator, AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah, as a fact finding mission over the lingering agitation, was marred when multiple unions and individuals appeared with claims and counter claims.

During the meeting, arguments almost turned to fisticuffs, but for the stern position of the coordinator who presided, the meeting ended abruptly in anger and frustration as different associations accused one another of appearing before the panel with fake documents.

It would recalled that some factions of the association had on Thursday barricaded the FCT minister’s gate, but where later dispersed after the minister, Nyesom Wike, addressed and labelled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper