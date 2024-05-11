Mami Wata Grabs 1st 2024 AMVC Awards In ‘Best Make Up’





The tenth edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has kicked off on Saturday night with Campbell Precious Arebamen of ‘Mami Wata’ movie crew winning the ‘Best Make Up’ category award.

The make-up artiste defeated Francesca Otaigbe, Hadizat Gambo of Mojiisola movie, Hakeem Onilogbo of Jagun Jagun and Feyisayo Oyebisi of

A Tribe Called Judah.

The award is the first in the series presented by popular TV anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Kehinde Bankole

Speaking to the media,

Campbell Precious Arebamen said she was so elated and thanked her director for helping her. She noted that this was her second award at the AMVCA.





