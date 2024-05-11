Maritime Security: Nigerian Navy Flags Off ‘Exercise Obangame Express 2024’





The Nigerian Navy has flagged off

‘Exercise Obangame Express 2024″, which is an exercise initiated by the United States of America (USA) in conjunction with other Navies of the world, for global maritime security and has been ongoing for 14 years.

In his address to flag-off the exercise at Onne, Rivers State, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said ‘Exercise Obangame Express’ presents an opportunity for participating countries to work together to develop African-led solutions to transnational threats and challenges with the strategic aim of promoting regional security.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Olusegun Fereirra, restated the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to regional collaboration, noting the recent feats of the agency in maritime crime, which included the arrest of MB Jasmine, said to be involved in crude oil theft, the support by the French Navy in providing information about MT Big…





Source: Leadership Newspaper