Reps To Probe Irregularities In International Passports, Resident Permits





The House of Representatives through the Committee on Interior has resolved to investigate irregularities in the issuance of international passports and use of resident permits.

The committee’s deputy chairman, Hon. Ganiyu Adele, stated this at an interactive session with management staff of IRIS Smart Technology and Continental Transfer Technique sequel to petitions and complaints by Nigerians.

Hon Adele who stood in for the chairman, Hon. Ahmed Abdullahi, said the purpose of the probe was to identify any shortcomings or irregularities and implement necessary reforms to improve the system.

He noted that the investigation was crucial for upholding the integrity of immigration procedures and ensuring that citizens and residents receive fair and timely treatment.

The committee had in a letter to the managing directors of the agencies under its purview requested the true agreement, terms of MOU or contract signed with the federal government with a view to improving the services that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper