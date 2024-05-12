Amusan Sets New World-leading Time At Jamaica Invitational





Nigerian superstar and world-record holder Tobi Amusan showed her class on Saturday night at the first staging of the Jamaica Athletics Invitational at the National Stadium to win the women’s 100m hurdles in a world-leading 12.40 seconds.

The Nigerian trailed reigning world champion Jamaican Danielle Williams and American Nia Ali for most of the race but surged ahead in the closing stages, eclipsing the previous world-leading time of 12.42 set by Tonea Marshall of the USA on April 20.

Jamaica.loopnews.com reports that

Williams finished second in 12.46 seconds, with Christina Clemens of the USA taking third place in 12.54. Yanique Thompson of Jamaica secured fourth in 12.59, while Ali slipped to fifth with a time of 12.65.

Amusan ended last season on a high by winning the Diamond League women’s 100m hurdles title in Eugene, Oregon for an astonishing third consecutive time and silencing critics following a disappointing performance at the World Athletics Championships in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper