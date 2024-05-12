AMVCA10: ‘Breath Of Life’ Clinches Best Movie, Director Awards





The ‘Breath of Life’ has shone like a million stars by clinching the ‘Best Director’ award as well as the most coveted ‘Best Movie’ category of the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday night.

The movie was adjudged the ‘Best Movie’ over ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’,

‘Over The Bridge’, ‘Blood Vessel’, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’, ‘The Black Book’ and ‘Mami Wata’.

The elated director of the movie, BB Sasore, made shoutouts to the crew and cast of the great work.

BB Sasore, Eku Edewor and another took credits as associate producers of the riveting movie ‘Breath of Life’.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Sasore and the movie won the ‘Best Director’ award category over other big names and epic movies namely Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel), Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun), Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven), C. J. Fiery Obasi ( Mami Wata), Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna) and Tolu Ajayi (Over The…







Source: Leadership Newspaper