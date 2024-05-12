Cybersecurity Levy For Financial Institutions, Telcos, Not Individuals — Sen. Buba  





Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar Buba, has said the 0.5% cybersecurity levy announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was not targeted at individuals or ordinary bank customers.

Buba, who sponsored the Cybercrime Amendment Bill, said the levy was aimed at financial institutions and telecommunication companies to protect their vulnerability to financial crimes and cyber fraud.

The lawmaker noted that the relevant section of the Cybercrime Act is very clear about the businesses that are required to pay the new tax.

“The Act is explicit about who is responsible for the payment, not citizens. The relevant Section of the Cybercrime Act 2015 listed the businesses required to pay the levy: Telecommunications Companies, Internet Service Providers, Banks, Insurance Companies, Nigerian Stock Exchange, and other Financial Institutions.

“The organisations in the sectors have been listed in previous circulars by the Central Bank…





Source: Leadership Newspaper