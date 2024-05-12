FAAN Yet To Re-open Lagos Runway As Xejet Aircraft Still Trapped  





Xejet Aircraft that skidded off the Runway 18L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos is still trapped on the grass verge, LEADERSHIP can report.

LEADERSHIP reports that the incident happened around 11:29am on Saturday, during heavy downpour at the airport.

However, as at the time of filing this report early Sunday morning, the aircraft was still trapped and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), is yet to reopen runway 18L to aircraft landing.

Confirming the report, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, titled, ‘Preliminary Report On The Runway Incident At Local Airport, Ikeja,’ said the recovery of the aircraft from the grass verge was suspended due to night fall on Saturday.

According to him, emergency responders are to re-converge on Sunday morning to continue the recovery process.

“The agency received a distress call via its emergency toll-free numbers, 112/767 regarding an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper