Hospitality At ‘The Delborough Lagos’ Second To None — Prince Harry





Treated to a lunch by eminent Nigerians at ‘The Delborough Lagos’ Sunday afternoon, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has expressed satisfaction with his experience at the facility, noting that “hospitality at ‘The Delborough Lagos’ is second to none.”

On her part, while corroborating the Duke, the Duchess, Meghan, also acknowledged that “attention to details at ‘The Delborough Lagos’ is empirical.”

The couple, who expressed enthusiasm for their visit, said they could not wait to experience Nigeria’s culture.

Harry said: “We are delighted to explore the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.”

Meghan, on her part, added: “It is a privilege to engage with the vibrant Nigerian community.”

They were received to an energetic cultural display at the hotel in Lagos to their admiration.

Harry and Meghan, earlier on Saturday, met with Nigerian businessman and owner of ‘The Delborough Lagos’, Dr Uzochukwu Stanley, in Abuja.

The couple is in Nigeria on a three-day visit to promote…





Source: Leadership Newspaper